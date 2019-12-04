Mary Hostetter, the former Mary Blake Whitener, died on December 1, 2019 following an extended illness. Born January, 4, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Eula Bolch and Dallas R. Whitener, both of Hickory. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Swatzel; three brothers, Alfred P. Whitener, Gordon Whitener, and Jacob W. Whitener; and two sisters, Gladys Sigmon and Rebecca Drum. Mary was a graduate of Grace Hospital School of Nursing, a member of First Baptist Church in Hickory, and a volunteer American Red Cross nurse for many years. Mary was a loving, devoted mother who is survived in death by a son, Thomas L. Swatzel, III and wife Susie of Murrells Inlet, SC; a daughter, MaryBe McMillan and husband Mark Lindblad of Cary, NC; and a grand-daughter, Hayley Swatzel of Murrells Inlet, SC. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, 801 17th St Dr NW, in Hickory at 1pm on Saturday, December 7. A celebration of her life will take place at First Baptist Church of Hickory, 339 2nd Ave NW, at 2pm. The family will receive visitors afterward at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658 or First Baptist Church Bereavement Fund, 339 2nd Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Hostetter family and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 4, 2019