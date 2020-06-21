Mary Lawing Boyd MARION - Mary Lawing Boyd went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on the morning of May 29, 2020. She was raised by a Christian mother and father, Charlie Clyde Lawing and Eva Watkins Lawing in Marion, North Carolina, where she resided for the rest of her life. Mary Lawing Boyd was a deeply devoted Christian lady but had been unable to worship God in church due to many years of declining health. Nevertheless, she worshiped Him every day of her life, regardless of where she was or how she felt. She believed in the one and only, true, Triune God of the Bible and trusted on the Lord Jesus Christ unto salvation. She believed in the Gospel, as presented in 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 and had the "Romans Road" plan of salvation handwritten in her Bible. She wanted more than anything, in addition to herself, for her children and grandchildren to be true born-again Christians, disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ and to obey and serve Him first and foremost. Mary raised both her children in church where she had them attend regularly and faithfully every week. She wanted her family's legacy to be the unfeigned faith described in 2 Timothy 1:5, a verse that illustrates how she felt about her children and grandchildren. Mary's father, Charlie Lawing, helped build and organize West Court Baptist Church in Marion, as a founding deacon and member. Mary was raised in this church and later became the youth choir director and pianist, as well as the girls Sunday school teacher. Mary was a strong advocate of Bible memorization and believed young people especially should memorize Scripture in order to strengthen their faith (Romans 10:17). She encouraged her daughter, Brett, to memorize large passages of Scripture beginning at age seven and took her to the BMA Bible Memory Camp in Cleveland, Georgia during the summers. Mary also encouraged the girls in her Sunday school class to memorize Scripture and took them to the BMA Bible Memory Camp, where children who memorized Scripture were edified. In her healthier years, Mary was very active in the Christian Women's Club. She volunteered for the local school system, helping tutor children with reading and math. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the hospital, and various local charities. Mary was an accomplished decorator, winning awards for home and storefront lighting contests, as well as parade floats. She was a talented seamstress, painter, gardener, pianist, and singer. Arts and crafts were one of her specialties, and she made several pieces that were raffled off by charities and fundraisers. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines and sang in local musical reviews and plays. Mary was a highly skilled executive assistant, working for several local industries, as well as the U.S. Forest Service. Mary was an extremely loving and supportive mother and above all, her greatest love was following and supporting her children's and grandchildren's activities. Mary was predeceased by a sister, Wynema Lawing Kanipe and four brothers, Walter, Clyde, J.B. and Jesse Lawing. Surviving are her son, Charles Lawing "Chuck" Cordell and wife Cindy; daughter, Brett Olivia Boyd; and three grandchildren, Caroline Cordell Day (Chad), Molly Craig Cordell, and Charlie Lawing Cordell. Mary will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A graveside service was held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at McDowell Memorial Park, with Dr. Carey Hedgpeth officiating. Memorials may be made to Faith at Work Ministry, PO Box 24106, Greenville, South Carolina 29616.



