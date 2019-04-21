Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Beaver) Brackett. View Sign

In loving memory and grace Mary Virginia Beaver Brackett, passed away Friday April 19, 2019 at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville NC. Mary was born in Mooresville NC April 25, 1937, daughter of David Claude Beaver and Frances Howard Beaver. Mary was a member of United Methodist Church in Davidson NC. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son David Brackett and her two daughters, Pam Brackett, and Mary Ann Brackett Curtis. She is also survived by three grandsons Josh, Caleb and Cameron and two granddaughters Julie and Jenny. She is also survived by her nine Great grandchildren, her two Great-great grandchildren.



She is the most perfect Angel that God has ever chosen. Mary's love, grace and integrity and kindness will be truly missed by her family and loving caregivers. Mary was a joy and a blessing to us through out her life, compassionate and strong. She will continue to bless us all. She was a woman with class and deep felt love. She lived her life as the best mom, grandmother and great grandmother, great-great grandmother that anyone could ever ask for. She was and is definitely one of God's Angels. Mary lived by example and will be missed and loved forever. Mary will always be with her family and will always be the "rock" that keeps us strong. We will always remember her love for family, birds, butterflies and her cats, Big Kitty, Kit Kat, Stinky and her wonderful sense of humor.



Funeral services honoring the life of Mary Virginia Beaver Brackett will be conducted at 1:00pm Monday April 22, 2019 in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 11am until 1pm. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House

135 Front Street

Statesville , NC 28677-5851

