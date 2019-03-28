Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Brennon "Mary B" (House) Jones. View Sign

Monday, March 25 our mom made her journey to heaven. Mary Brennon House Jones had just celebrated her 89th birthday. Her life was an inspiration to all on loving and kindness. Widowed at age 50 and raising five daughters, Mom went back in the workforce. She taught and positively impacted children's lives at Metro Center and Berryhill Elementary School in Charlotte. She also served many years at Mulberry Baptist as the church hostess. Her message to us all was to love the Lord and love one another. Our Family: Denise & David Harton, Teresa & Brent Lougee, Cindy & Howard Hammer, Torrie & James Thompson, and Jerry Hunter Grands: Dana & Josh Hartness, Brent & Katy Lougee, Doria & Bronson Greenidge, Monica & Jason Nunn, Tiffany Wilkinson, Darren & Sherah Harton, Alyssa Thompson, Seth Lougee, Spencer & Jennifer Thompson, Sadie Lougee, Serenity Hunter and Evan Hunter. Great-Grands: Isaiah, Manny, Zoe, & Jones Hartness; Trinity Greenidge; Ethan, Emma, & Eli Lougee; Hannah, Caiden & Bryce Nunn; and coming soon, Caleb Thompson. Preceded to heaven was her husband, Murle Bylyal Jones and youngest daughter, Duree Hunter. We would like to express our love and appreciation to her extended family at Huntersville Oaks. The service will be Saturday, March 30th at Mulberry Baptist Church, 6450 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28214. The family will be receiving at 10:00 AM with the service to follow at 11:00. Memorials can be made to Mulberry Baptist Church.

4601 Freedom Drive

Charlotte , NC 28208

Funeral Home Details Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 28, 2019

