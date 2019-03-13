Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Britton Williams. View Sign

Mary Britton Williams died peacefully March 11, 2019, at the Stewart Health Center of the Cypress of Charlotte. She was 91.



Mary was born on May 9, 1927, and spent her childhood in Charlottesville, VA, where her father was Professor of Physiology at the University of Virginia's Medical School. She graduated from Lane High School at 16 and graduated from Harvard University in 1947. She worked throughout college to offset expenses, served as senior class president at Radcliffe, Harvard's sister college, and played bassoon in the Harvard-Radcliffe and MIT Orchestras.



After college, Mary taught science at Concord Academy in Concord, MA, and Madeira School in McLean, VA. She met Hunt Williams while they were students at Harvard, and they were married on her parents' farm in Charlottesville on June 18, 1950. They lived in Alexandria, VA, until Hunt completed Virginia Theological Seminary in 1953.



Mary and Hunt raised four children during the 1950s and early 1960s while Hunt was in seminary and served Episcopal parishes in Baltimore, New York, Winston-Salem NC.



Mary and Hunt moved their family to Charlotte in 1963 when Hunt became Rector of St. Peter's Episcopal Church. She rejoined the workforce in the late 1960s as the head of volunteers at Charlotte Memorial Hospital, the forerunner of Carolinas Medical Center. She later worked for Mecklenburg Mental Health Center for 15 years, eventually becoming its Director of Consultation and Education.



Mary ran a bustling household with a combination of discipline, laughter and crystal clear expectations of her children. She was a gourmet cook, creative seamstress, and could get extraordinary value from her family budget. She loved to entertain, and frequently hosted elaborate dinner parties that were filled with interesting conversations, debate and laughter.



In the early 1980s, Mary we went into private practice as an Organizational Development consultant, specializing in non-profit boards and individual and group coaching. She continued this work in Raleigh, NC, from 1990 to 1996 while Hunt served as the Suffragan Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, and later when they returned to Charlotte in 1997. She worked with clients until her mid-70s.



The Williams family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by the staff of the Cypress' Stewart Health Center since Mary entered the facility in with dementia in 2012.



Mary is survived by her sister, Barbara Sedwitz of Zebulon, NC; and her four children, Sarah Britton (The Rev. David) Williams of Elon, NC, Huntington (Debra) Williams III of Baltimore, MD, Samuel Wells (Karen) Williams of Spokane, WA, and Thomas Comer (Laura) Williams of Fairview, NC.



Mary is also survived by ten grandchildren, Jeremy (Abra) Williams, Lissa (Carl) Gupton, Britton (Stephanie) Williams, Christopher Williams, Sommer Chatwin, Huntington Williams IV, Caroline Williams, Samantha Williams, Bridger Williams, and Mary Williams; and seven great-grandchildren, Peter Williams, Thomas Gupton, Madison Williams, Sam Gupton, James Williams, Annie Gupton, and Rankin Williams.



A memorial service and celebration of Mary's life will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church Monday, March 18 at 2:30 P.M. and a reception will follow in the Parish Hall.



Memorials may be made to the St. Peter's Episcopal Church Endowment, 115 West 7th Street, Charlotte, NC, and Christ Episcopal Church Endowment, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.





