Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Caroline Blanton. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline, beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019.



The daughter of Lennis Blanton Fuller and the late Jack Nevins Blanton, Caroline was born November 6, 1969 at Charlotte Memorial Hospital. She was born with spina bifida and had too many surgeries to count, but through them all she managed to smile and keep a positive attitude until her death. She graduated from East Mecklenburg High (1988) and had an associates degree from CPCC. Caroline worked at Brownlee Jewelers for a few years before her kidneys failed. She was on dialysis until her death and was always upbeat. Everyone who knew her loved her.



She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Paul K. Fuller of Charlotte; brothers, Wayne Blanton of Monroe and Michael Blanton (Natalie) of Indian Trail; and nephews, Spencer, Josh, Jackson and Jonathan; as well as her cherished cat, CeCe. Her family loved her very much and misses her immensely.



Caroline's family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21st at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 6800 Sardis Road. A celebration of her life will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Interment will be in Sharon Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the ASPCA, St. Stephen United Methodist Church or .



Condolences may be offered at

Caroline, beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019.The daughter of Lennis Blanton Fuller and the late Jack Nevins Blanton, Caroline was born November 6, 1969 at Charlotte Memorial Hospital. She was born with spina bifida and had too many surgeries to count, but through them all she managed to smile and keep a positive attitude until her death. She graduated from East Mecklenburg High (1988) and had an associates degree from CPCC. Caroline worked at Brownlee Jewelers for a few years before her kidneys failed. She was on dialysis until her death and was always upbeat. Everyone who knew her loved her.She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Paul K. Fuller of Charlotte; brothers, Wayne Blanton of Monroe and Michael Blanton (Natalie) of Indian Trail; and nephews, Spencer, Josh, Jackson and Jonathan; as well as her cherished cat, CeCe. Her family loved her very much and misses her immensely.Caroline's family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21st at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 6800 Sardis Road. A celebration of her life will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Interment will be in Sharon Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the ASPCA, St. Stephen United Methodist Church or .Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close