Mary Catherine (Derrick) Henry
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Henry --beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend to many-- passed away suddenly on the night of May 31st, 2020 at her home in Shelby, NC. She was 83 years old.

She was born Mary Catherine Derrick on August 11, 1936, in Salley, SC, to William Edward and Edna Ruth (Haltiwanger) Derrick, and was raised in Charlotte, NC. The eldest of five children, and the family's only daughter, Mary became at the young age of 11 a second mother to her brothers, caring for them before and after school as both her parents worked. It was a role she inhabited with an intuitive grace and humility; and it would foreshadow much in her life to come --wherein she sought always, selflessly, to be of meaningful service.

Mary graduated from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC, where she studied to be a teacher; and in 1955 she married Jerry Henry of Charlotte. The couple had four children between 1958 and 1965: David, Joseph, Catherine, and Andrew.

Owing to Jerry's work as an executive engineer for Chevrolet, the family left Charlotte for Atlanta in 1965, and moved several times more before settling in Rochester, MI, near Detroit, in the summer of 1975, and where they stayed until Jerry retired in 1992; at which point they returned to NC to be near family, putting down deep roots in the small town of Shelby--a community she came to feel had been waiting for them.

Given the era, Mary may well have described herself simply as "homemaker" when answering a census, but the term does little to frame the invention and devotion that she brought to bear on behalf of her family; nor does it speak to all that she additionally took on by way of answering a call to service that she believed her deep faith mandated: from Sunday school teacher and director of an inter-faith community outreach center in Rochester, to her years spent in Shelby as a board member for Habitat For Humanity (where she was as likely to be found on a ladder as sitting on budget committees); kitchen hostess of Aldersgate United Methodist Church (which became the well-spring of so many rich relationships); and Bible studies teacher at a local women's jail--the latter offering what she would describe as some of the most meaningful experiences of her life.

Mary was a gifted quilter and seamstress, rug maker and gardener; a remarkable cook who made frugality an art form; but all of these engagements might best be distilled by the term "care giver," if one is observing the truest meaning of those conjoined words --for all that she did was grounded in an abiding love for her extending family and greater community--in what it meant to lead by quiet example, with compassion and an allegiance to the concepts of good faith and forgiveness.

As her daughter Cathy wrote when first announcing her passing, "if you knew Mary, you loved Mary." And although she knew herself to be deeply loved, Mary will nonetheless be missed beyond her imagining. And her influence will continue to be a guiding star to all whose lives she touched and who aspire to embody and amplify her values of inclusivity.

Mary is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, her four children and their devoted spouses: Clare Hirn (David), Melanie Ciccone (Joseph), and Patrick Twomey (Cathy); by her grandchildren Allison Twomey, Levon, Louise, Cyrus, Thea, and Hollis Henry. She was preceded in death by her brothers Charles, David, and Richard Derrick, and a granddaughter, Hannah Twomey (1993-2008), with whom Mary shared a special and enduring bond.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the pastor's discretionary fund or mission outreach, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 W Dixon Blvd., Shelby, NC 28152.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 3, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to Mary! This describes her perfectly! I will miss her smiling face at choir practice. Praying for God's comfort for Jerry and the entire family.
Stephanie Crosby
Friend
June 3, 2020
I know that Mary will truly be missed by all who were blessed to know her at Aldersgate and beyond. My mother, Ernestine Bishop, considered Mary to be a kindred spirit and friend, as well as being a special person to the women of the church. What a blessing she was to this world. My sincere condolences to the family.
Sheila B. Adams
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
Mary was a long time quilting friend of mine & we did projects together & she did my quilting. She was so loving & a wonderful Christian & helped me so much in all things. My heart is so hurt to have lost such a loving friend. She will be missed by so many. I loved her so much & will miss seeing her. sending cards & making things for her.
Linda R. Davis
June 1, 2020
Im so very sorry. Mary was a wonderful friend not only to me but to everyone she came in contact with. My prayers are with this family.
Keith and Freida Hawkins
June 1, 2020
I'm so sorry and so sad. Thank you for sharing Mary with us in this life.
Patricia Mitchell
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved