Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Chris Koutsogeorgas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Chris Koutsogeorgas, 97, of Charlotte, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born July 31, 1922 in Chester, SC, daughter of the late Chris G. and Paraskevi Siarris Koutsogeorgas, natives of Arahova, Sparta, Greece.



Mary moved to Laurens, SC with her family in 1924. At a very young age, she began managing her family's business, Laurens Candy Kitchen. Upon moving to Charlotte in 1948 with her family, Mary became a cashier and buyer for Ship-O-Hoy Restaurant in downtown Charlotte. From there, Mary worked for 32 years, before retiring in 1992, as accounts payable supervisor for Ivey's Dept. Store, now known as Dillard's.



A great admirer of film and stage, Mary greatly enjoyed both local theatre productions and traveling to Broadway in NYC. After her retirement, she took great joy in spending time with family and friends, some of whom she helped settle in America after their arrival from Greece. She was an exceptional cook. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.



Mary is survived by her brother, George Koutsogeorgas and wife, Patsy; niece, Paula Duringer; nephew, Chris Koutsogeorgas; and great-nephews, Lucas and Wyatt Duringer. She was predeceased by her sisters, JoAnna and Christine Koutsogeorgas, and great-niece, Chloe Duringer.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020 with the funeral service following at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Mary Chris Koutsogeorgas, 97, of Charlotte, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born July 31, 1922 in Chester, SC, daughter of the late Chris G. and Paraskevi Siarris Koutsogeorgas, natives of Arahova, Sparta, Greece.Mary moved to Laurens, SC with her family in 1924. At a very young age, she began managing her family's business, Laurens Candy Kitchen. Upon moving to Charlotte in 1948 with her family, Mary became a cashier and buyer for Ship-O-Hoy Restaurant in downtown Charlotte. From there, Mary worked for 32 years, before retiring in 1992, as accounts payable supervisor for Ivey's Dept. Store, now known as Dillard's.A great admirer of film and stage, Mary greatly enjoyed both local theatre productions and traveling to Broadway in NYC. After her retirement, she took great joy in spending time with family and friends, some of whom she helped settle in America after their arrival from Greece. She was an exceptional cook. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.Mary is survived by her brother, George Koutsogeorgas and wife, Patsy; niece, Paula Duringer; nephew, Chris Koutsogeorgas; and great-nephews, Lucas and Wyatt Duringer. She was predeceased by her sisters, JoAnna and Christine Koutsogeorgas, and great-niece, Chloe Duringer.The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020 with the funeral service following at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close