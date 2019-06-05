Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Clare Ivey Matthews. View Sign Service Information Pope Funeral Home 521 S. Congress St. Winnsboro , SC 29180 (803)-635-2411 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Clare Ivey Matthews, 91, went to be with her Savior on Saturday, June the first. She was born in Charlotte, NC on May 16, 1928, to Groves Campbell Ivey and George Melvin Ivey.



Mary Clare grew up in Charlotte and attended Duke University, graduating in 1950. After college, she met and married Thomas Patrick Matthews and moved to Fairfield County, where he had a farm near White Oak. It was here that they raised their family of four children. Mary Clare loved working on the farm with the cows and horses.



Mary Clare and her husband, Pat, were among a group of parents who started Richard Winn Academy in 1966. She worked there as bookkeeper, secretary, nurse, basketball scorekeeper, and cheerleaders' chauffeur. After raising her family, Mary Clare decided to enroll in the required accounting courses at the University of South Carolina to take the Certified Public Accounting Exam. After passing the exam on the first try, she worked as a CPA until age 86.



Mary Clare loved the Lord and was a great student of the Bible. She loved teaching, and later just attending, her women's circle Bible studies at Bethel ARP Church in Winnsboro. She was also a longtime supporter of the Ligonier Ministries and Reformed Theological Seminary. She delighted to aid and encourage the next generation of Gospel ministers.



Mary Clare of survived by her children, Thomas Patrick Matthews, Jr. (Linda) of Castle Rock, CO, George Ivey Matthews (Kerry) of White Oak, Mary Matthews Wells (Gregg) of College Station, TX, and Helen Matthews Johnson (Richard) of Blackstock, SC. She is also survived be eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Clare is predeceased by her brother, George Melvin Ivey, Jr.



The family would like to thank those who faithfully cared for her in her last months: Tracy Johnson, Sarah White, Pearlean White, and Jennifer Kennedy. They would like to especially thank Mary Clare's helper, friend, and confidante for over 50 years, Beatrice White.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6 at 11 o'clock AM at White Oak ARP Church, 284 Patrick Road, White Oak, SC conducted by Reverend Dr. Clyde McCants and Reverend Dr. Mark Ross. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive guests at the family home at 4874 Patrick Road following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reformed Theological Seminary, 2101 Carmel Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226 or Ligonier Ministries, PO Box 864736, Orlando, FL 32886.



Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Matthews family.

