Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church

Mrs. Demopoulos, age 84, of Matthews passed away January 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 1, 1935 in New York, NY to the late Jenny Lagos Michaelos. She spent the majority of her life working in the home taking care of her 5 children. She was also a business owner with her late husband. They owned and operated two restaurants, Roddos in Charlotte, and Angelo's in Waxhaw. She is preceded in death by her husband, Angelo Demopoulos; mother, Jenny Lagos Manos.



She loved her family and the time she was given to spend with them, she had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was deeply involved in her faith and enjoyed the time she spent there. She was instrumental in the building of Panagia Prousiotissa Chapel at Elatos Park in Wesley Chapel, N.C.



She is survived by her children, Celia (George) Nikopoulos, Billy Demopoulos, Tommy (Terry) Demopoulos, Jeanie (George B.) Nikopoulos, and George Demopoulos; she was blessed to have had grandchildren, Lena (Gus) Anthos, Steve Nikopoulos, Angelo (Bonnie) Nikopoulos, Evan and Katherine Demopoulos, Angelo (Kelly) Demopoulos, Kristina Demopoulos, Billy (Jill) Nikopoulos, and Maria Nikopoulos; great grandchildren, George, Olivia, Zach, Allie, Zoie, George, Anthony, George, Andreas, Lukas; brothers, George (Shela) Pourtokalon, Glafcos (Koula) Michaelos, Phivos (Dawn) Michaelos, Christes Michaelos; sisters-in-law, Kaliope A. Triantafillo, Stella G. Mantekas, Irene Dias, and Effie N. Theodore, Eleni K. Demopoulos, Dina C. Demopoulos; godchildren, Steve Tingas, Dennis Margiotis, Eleni Gallis, and Laurel Bacogeorge; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members who loved and will miss her dearly.



Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church. Family will receive friends 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Panagia Prousiotissa Chapel at Elatos Park, Saint Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment will be held at Evergreen City Cemetery. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at





