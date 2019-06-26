Mary Collins Penninger, 92 of Charlotte died June 25, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1926 in Mecklenburg County to the late Oscar and Ada Collins.
She is survived by her sons, Rick Penninger (Darlene) of Charlotte and Jack Penninger (Bobbie) of Belmont; daughter, Susan Dunn (Wayne) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Jean Burke of Spartanburg, SC; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Her husband Richard preceded her in death.
Memorials may be made to Williams Memorial Presbyterian Church.
The funeral service will be held at 11 am Friday, June 28 at Williams Memorial Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 10-11 am prior and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 26, 2019