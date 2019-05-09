Mary Cooper

Mary Helen Cooper CHARLOTTE - Mary Helen Cooper, 85, passed away on Monday May 6, 2019. Services to honor her life will take place on Saturday, May 11, at 2:00 pm at Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC. A Visitation and Reception will take place following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to StJude.org in her name. To leave online condolences and view her complete obituary, please visit www.tallentfuneral service.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 9, 2019
