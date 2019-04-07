Mrs. Mary C. White, 74, of Charlotte. passed away April 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and the service will follow at 12:00 pm. Interment will be in the Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens. Mary is survived by sons; Allen White, Jr., Chris White and Roy Simpson; daughters, Princess Hoke and Crystal White; brother James Crawford and sister Deloris Crawford.
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 394-1111
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 7, 2019