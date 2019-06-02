Mary Dorothy Smythe (nee Pappas) passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved mother and wife, she was born in East Chicago, Indiana. Upon moving to Charlotte with her husband she volunteered at Charlotte Latin School and at the Mecklenburg Public Library.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, sisters Georgia and Bess, and Brother James. She is survived by her loving son Erich, nieces Corrine, Kate, Laura, Lisa, and Sarah, and nephews Christopher, David, Nick and Steven.
Memorial Service will be held at Waltonwood, 11945 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28277 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be offered to www.visitingangels.com, Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte, NC, or https://www.metavivor.org/take-action/donate/
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 2, 2019