Mary Black, 92, died on July 22, 2020 at Charlotte Square, Charlotte, NC due to the Covid-19 virus. She grew up in Detroit, MI, the second of two children born to devoted educators who met while teaching mathematics, physics, and chemistry in Terre Haute, IN. They married in Detroit in 1922, where her father taught chemistry and was chairman of the Science Department at Cass Technical High School for 34 years. Mary's teenage years were greatly affected by WWII - her older brother served, while her mother was sick with worry. As part of the community war effort, she grew up with rationing, something today's generation has not yet experienced. Mary remarked many times about how her mother made sure she learned skills needed to be independent. Mary was 18 when her mother died in January 1945 at age 56, before the end of the war. She would have been proud to know that Mary became a strong woman, ahead of her time.
Mary graduated with a degree in English from University of Michigan, where she met Albert Black. They married in 1950, lived in Ann Arbor and Birmingham, MI, before relocating with their three children to Long Beach, CA in 1962 for Al's new job teaching English at Long Beach State College. Mary immediately found a position of her own, teaching English at Lakewood High School in the Long Beach Unified School District. During her long tenure there, she was beloved and respected by her students and colleagues alike. One former student remembers her as "a breath of fresh air - she talked about literature and ideas, taught writing and responded intelligently to essays, had a sense of humor, and had a formidable intellect." A colleague who later became a close friend related that "I knew we were kindred spirits when I realized that she, too, knew when the emperor was wearing no clothes. She could point it out with wit and subtlety. Eventually, we chaired the English department together and for one glorious year we team taught three different sections. I thought of her as the best teacher and mentor I had ever known." Mary wasn't above occasionally sneaking out for lunch away from school with her friend during lunch period, or of having other moments of fun and hilarity. She also made quite an impression commuting by bicycle several miles each way to school to get some exercise.
Mary had a remarkable, full life. She loved art, literature, music, nature, writing, Latin, teaching, hiking, bicycling, and camping. She played piano and provided her children with private music lessons. The family enjoyed Los Angeles Philharmonic concerts, and her children thrived in the Long Beach public school music program. Her son Alan is Principal Cello of the Charlotte Symphony, and her daughter Anne is Principal Viola of the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston and has played frequently with the Boston Symphony and Boston Pops for over 35 years. Mary and Albert were devoted patrons and donors of several arts organizations in Charlotte. For over 25 years Mary was a fixture in the Grand Tier of the Belk Theater for Charlotte Symphony concerts. She also particularly loved Chamber Music at St. Peter's, of which her son Alan was Founder and Artistic Director, as well as the Concert Series at Davidson College.
Mary hiked with her family in the Sierras and bicycled in the British Isles with her husband. They retired to Charlotte to be near their son and grandchildren. Mary's was no lazy retirement: during long visits to England, where she and Al had a caravan near Oxford and the Bodleian Library, she researched diverse interests, from poet Matthew Arnold to detailed studies of Roman inscriptions. She wrote travelogues of earlier major family trips and gave her children notebooks filled with maps, photos, and her travel notes. She also loved sewing and made a series of art quilts inspired by places she had been.
She was devoted to her family and traveled to be with her children for special concerts, art exhibits, and just to be together. Her son-in-law Frank adored her.
Mary is survived by her daughter Anne Black and husband Frank Cunningham, of Arlington, MA; son Alan Black and wife Donna Bixler, of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren Gordon and Phillip with Alan's first wife, Donna Black, of Charlotte, NC; and nephew Robert Jared and wife Wendy Oliver, of Charlotte, NC. Mary is pre-deceased by her husband Albert (2008), son Erich (2017), and brother Raymond Robert Jared (2001).
