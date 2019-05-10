Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth "Libby" (Corbett) Cossart. View Sign Service Information Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home 4715 Margaret Wallace Road Matthews , NC 28105 (704)-545-3553 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary "Libby" Cossart, 75, passed away on May 8, 2019, after a decline in health, surrounded by family in Waxhaw, NC. Libby was born June 15, 1943 in Charlotte, NC. She married Ray Nelson Cossart on July 28, 1979 and they moved to Waxhaw, NC in 1987. Libby graduated from East Mecklenburg High School with fond memories and then attended CPCC. Libby enjoyed life to the fullest and was willing to try anything set before her. She loved her cars, specifically her green 1969 Chevy Impala convertible. She also loved boats and water skiing. She learned to play guitar, how to fly and played a lot of softball. She had season passes to the original Charlotte Checkers and later the ECHL Charlotte Checkers. For her 50th birthday, she flew a hang glider. She loved to travel from the east coast to the west coast of North America. During her career, she worked for Family Dollar Stores and worked in construction at the Catawba Nuclear Station for Duke Power and later worked at the call center during Hurricane Hugo. Most of all, she loved time spent with family and friends. She devoted a good portion of her time to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and devoted the last 9 years to Skyler to help her get accepted to WCU. Libby is preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Angie Corbett and a brother, Fred "Sonny" Corbett, Jr. She is survived by 2 daughters: Debbie Mashburn (Larry) and Tammy Nolan; grandchildren: Tommy Hamm, Tonya Hamm and James Price; great-grandchildren: Skyler Clark, Troy Funderburk, Trenton Funderburk, James Price, Jr. and Lincoln Price. She is further survived by 2 sisters: Jane Lowery (Jimmy) and Peggy Carpenter (Jimmie) as well as numerous other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank staff of White Oak of Waxhaw for their care. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 in the Latin American Center of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Interment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens on Lawyers Road. Memorials may be made to the , "Help Find a Cure", online at To share memories, photos and condolences, please visit her online memorial at





Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2019

