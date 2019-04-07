Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth (Bennett) Cox. View Sign

Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Bennett Cox passed away on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Sardis Oaks Nursing Facility in Charlotte. She was 91. Her son and daughter were at her side.



Lib was born on December 3rd 1927 in Charlotte and was the daughter of Martha Ray Bennett and Clyde Bennett.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jack H. Cox, her eldest son Jack H. Cox Jr and her sister Frances B. Welsh. Survivors are her daughter Pamela Cox Plummer and son Barry Albert Cox of Charlotte and many nieces and nephews.



She attended Brevard College and generally had a good time and made lots of friends. After raising her three children she worked in women's retail clothing for many years. As a member of Park Road Baptist Church she taught Sunday school.



Lib had a colorful personality and her talent was getting people to laugh. She loved to give. Friends that came to visit rarely left empty handed. She will be missed by friends and family.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Chapel at Park Road Baptist Church, 3900 Park Road, Charlotte. Memorials may be made to a .



