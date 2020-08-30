Mary Elizabeth Stanton Nelson 7/11/1927 - 8/24/2020 MATTHEWS- Mary Elizabeth Stanton Nelson (93), of Matthews, NC, went home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020, in Matthews, NC. Mary was married to Richard F. (Dick) Nelson, and they were long-time members of Calvary Church, Charlotte, NC. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, her daughter, Lauri Bishop, and her brother, Robert Stanton (Helen deceased). She is survived by her brother, Howard Stanton (Lucille deceased); her sons, Stanton (Dawn), David (Maria), and Randall (Vicki); five grandchildren, Bryan (Justine) Bishop, Diane (Chris) Walker, Dean Nelson, Jacob Bishop, and James Nelson; and three great-grandchildren, Eleanora Walker, Elaine Bishop, and Avery Walker; as well as many friends at Plantation Estates where she resided for the last thirteen years. Mary was born on July 11, 1927, in North Kingsville, Ohio, and grew up on the farm her family owned for several generations near Ashtabula, Ohio. On graduating high school, she went to nursing school graduating with a nursing degree from West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, IL. She met Dick Nelson while attending nearby Judson Baptist Church where they were married on January 20, 1951. Mary and Dick spent most of their child-rearing years in Western Springs, IL and were actively involved in Western Springs Baptist Church. A job promotion for Dick brought them to Charlotte, NC in 1974. Throughout her adult life, Mary worked as a nurse in a variety of settings, including serving for 25 years as a volunteer nurse for hospice patients through Charlotte Hospice. Mary loved the Lord and her family and was a dear friend to many. She will be laid to rest in Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC alongside Dick. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be made to Charlotte Hospice.



