Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Johnson Tyson 82, passed away on April 30, 2020. Mary was born on May 9, 1937 in Charlotte, NC to the late James Johnson Sr. and Sybil Cauthen Johnson. She attended Second Ward High School and was the class of 1955 Valedictorian. A private graveside service will be held May 9, 2020.She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Samuel L. Tyson. Two daughters: Gisa Smith and Misti Dae (Travis). Four sons: Daryl McFarley (Tammy), Evann McFarley (Gwen), Samuel "Sam" Tyson (Katasha) and Tann Tyson. Seven Grandchildren: Evann "D'Mario" McFarley (Jessica), Ebrina McFarley, Ashley Dae, Alanna Dae, Adrian Smith, Samaad Tyson and Noah Tyson. Her Sisters, Carrie L. Johnson Graves and Carmelita Johnson. Her Brother, James Johnson Jr. (Rosie) and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.