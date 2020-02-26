Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ella Jay Deveney. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM chapel of Plantation Estates Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ella Deveney peacefully passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 24, 2020 at Novant Health Hospice in Matthews, NC Born in Greenwood, SC on October 26, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Edward Furman and Lucile Parks Jay. She attended Greenwood High School and graduated from The Women's College of Furman which is now Furman University. While growing up in Greenwood she was a member of First Baptist Church and a member of its choir. She was married for 46 years to John T. Deveney who passed away in 2009. When she married John, she moved to Charlotte where she was a secretary for an insurance company until her retirement. Following her retirement, she and John traveled to Canada, New England, and out west. However her two favorite places were the beach and the N.C. mountains where she spent time with her nieces and nephews. Mary Ella was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Charlotte and the God Chasers Sunday School Class. She loved the Bible Study groups and Life Group. Like her mother she was a fervent student of the Bible and its application to her daily life. She was the prayer warrior for many. Her ministry was sending greeting cards to her family and friends. In 2013 she moved to Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC where she made many wonderful new friends. Mary Ella was predeceased by three brothers, one sister, two nephews, and one niece. Surviving are a step-daughter, Pam and her husband Glenn Davis and three step-grandchildren, M.G., Michael and Sarah Davis. She is also survived by a first cousin Ann Royal Pendergrass. Also surviving are four nieces, three nephews, fourteen great nieces and nephews and twenty great great nieces and nephews. A Service of Celebration will be conducted at 2:00pm Monday, March 2, 2020 at the chapel of Plantation Estates. Visitation will follow the service. Interment will be prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Novant Health Hospice, P.O. Box 33549 Charlotte, NC, 28233 or First Baptist Health Care Ministry P.O. Box 31046 , Charlotte, NC 28231 Condolences may be shared online through

