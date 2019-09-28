Mary Ellen Bailey Coley of Charlotte, NC passed away Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at the age of 77 at the home of her daughter Libby Bailey Vannoy in Indian Trail, NC.
She attended Central and Garinger High Schools and worked as a switchboard operator at Bradford Clinic, Gaston Eye Clinic, & Miller Orthopedic/OrthoCarolina. Mary had a friendly, vivacious personality and never met a stranger. She enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, playing games, and vacationing with her family. She was a longtime member of First Assembly of God, Charlotte and most recently attended Hopewell Baptist Church in Monroe, NC with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Johnny Coley, mother Mary Lee Bailey, father William David Bailey and brother Billy Bailey. She is survived by her daughter Libby Bailey Vannoy (Eddie) of Indian Trail, NC, granddaughter Rebecca Bailey (Joshua) of Wake Forest, NC, grandson Jesse Vannoy (Samantha) of Charlotte, NC, granddaughter Hannah LeBlanc (Hunter) of Indian Trail, NC and great-grandson John Bailey of Wake Forest, NC. She is also survived by her siblings Jimmy Bailey (Jody) of Spartanburg, SC, Bobby Bailey (Ruth) of Lancaster, SC, Richard Bailey (Sarah) of Monroe, NC, Gloria Green (Jack) of Ranlo, NC, Yvonne Ewing (Jim) of Gastonia, NC, and Bill Bailey (Kate) of Mount Vernon, Indiana. She is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church, 420 Hopewell Church Road, Monroe, NC 28110. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the church. Burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 28, 2019