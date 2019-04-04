Mary Ellen (Grant) Horn (1934 - 2019)
Mary Ellen Grant Horn, age 84 of Charlotte, NC died April 2, 2019. A Mass for Mrs. Mary Ellen Horn will be held Friday, April 5 at 10:00 at Saint Gabrielle's Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte NC 28211, followed by a reception for those attending. A full obituary will be posted at www.hankinsandwhittington.com where thoughts and stories in tribute to Mary Ellen's life are welcome.

