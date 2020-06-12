Mary Ellen Parker
1933 - 2020
Mary Ellen Parker, 87 of Oak Island, passed away on June 10, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Parker was born February 23, 1933 in Gastonia, NC, the daughter of the late Leonard and Ovaleen Taylor. She was a lifetime member of the Oak Island Golf Club; spent her last 30 years on Oak Island and loved all the friendships she developed through her association with both. Those left to cherish her memory are her son Tim Parker, six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a brother, Tony Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Clark "Jim" Parker; a son, James Clark Parker, Jr.; four brothers, Ed, Steve, Bill, and Jack; and two sisters, Lounett, and Sue. At Ellen's request, there will be no services; instead, she would want you to play 18 holes and think of her. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
9104576944
