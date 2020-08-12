Mary "Ellen" Vanderburg, 65, of Concord, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House located in Kannapolis, NC.
She was born July 27, 1955 in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late John Nathan Vanderburg and the late Mae Alex Eury Vanderburg.
She is survived by her sister, Doris V. Williams of Kannapolis, NC, brother, John Franklin Vanderburg of Concord, NC; one niece, Meredith Williams, (husband, Anthony Wyatt); great nephew, Damien Williams-Wyatt of Cincinnati, OH; Joyce Owen (Sheff), of Mt. Pleasant, NC - cousin; and numerous cousins and friends.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Vanderburg family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com