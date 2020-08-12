1/
Mary Ellen Vanderburg
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Ellen" Vanderburg, 65, of Concord, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House located in Kannapolis, NC.

She was born July 27, 1955 in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late John Nathan Vanderburg and the late Mae Alex Eury Vanderburg.

She is survived by her sister, Doris V. Williams of Kannapolis, NC, brother, John Franklin Vanderburg of Concord, NC; one niece, Meredith Williams, (husband, Anthony Wyatt); great nephew, Damien Williams-Wyatt of Cincinnati, OH; Joyce Owen (Sheff), of Mt. Pleasant, NC - cousin; and numerous cousins and friends.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Vanderburg family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-1161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved