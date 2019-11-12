Guest Book View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Immanuel Lutheran Church 2070 Emanuel Church Rd Rockwell , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Sehorn Eller ROCKWELL - Mary "Frances" Sehorn Eller, 89, of Rockwell, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. She was born January 6, 1930, in Cabarrus County to the late Rev. Clyde D. Hopkins Sr. and Varnie Shue Hopkins. Frances worked as a Towel Grader for Cannon Mills for most of her life and she worked in the hosiery mill and in the bakery as well. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rockwell and was an avid volunteer delivering Meals on Wheels all over the area. Frances was a First Lady of the Rockwell Lions Club and was a member of the Stanly Squares with her husband John. She loved spending time with her family and friends, worked in her garden, tending to her flowers, and she was known for her corn and baked goods. Frances enjoyed going fishing when she could, and visiting the Flea Market. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her son: Herman "Wayne" Sehorn; and brothers Clyde Hopkins Jr., Edward Hopkins, and Jimmie Hopkins. Frances is survived by her husband of 37 years, John C. Eller Sr.; children, Kay F. (Michael I.) Sehorn Johnson of Salisbury, Donna A. Sehorn Wingler of Salisbury, Calvin Eller Jr. of Rockwell, Debbie (Gene) Cole of Wilmington, Jeff Eller of Rockwell, and Emily (Zeb) Cook of Charlotte; a daughter-in-law, Saundra Sehorn of Kannapolis; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Powles Staton Funeral Home. The Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, at 3:00 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church (2070 Emanuel Church Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138), conducted by Rev. Bruce Sheeks. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the NC Lions Foundation Memorial Fund for the Rockwell Lions Club (7062 Camp Dogwood Dr., PO Box 39, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673), or to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Eller family. Online condolences may be made at

