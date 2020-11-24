1/1
Mary Elsie Maness Mills
1927 - 2020
Mary Elsie Maness Mills
December 10, 1927 - November 22, 2020
Indian Trail , North Carolina - MawMaw Elsie went to Heaven early Sunday morning, November 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 am at Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe with Rev. Stephen Ratliff from Indian Trail Presbyterian Church officiating. While her service is not private, the family asks that everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Mrs. Mills was born December 10, 1927 in Union County to the late Adam Earl Maness and Willie Lucinda Rogers Maness. She retired from Southern Bell in 1977 and she spent her retirement years enjoying her family. Mrs. Mills was a true woman of faith. She was a lifelong member of Indian Trail Presbyterian Church which she loved and supported faithfully her whole life.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Mills was predeceased by her beloved husband Eugene Mills in 2006, and by her brothers, Hugh Will Maness, Sr., and Jimmy Reed Maness.
Her survivors include her son, Gary Mills (Joanne) of Monroe; daughter, Paula Mills Scott (Bowen) of Kingsport, TN; granddaughters, Joy Mills Widener (Hunter) of Charlotte, Emily Mills Newton (Brent) of Indian Trail; grandsons, Kraemer Scott of Raleigh, Ansel Scott and Baxter Scott both of Kingsport, TN; and by her great-grandchildren, Judson Newton of Indian Trail, Jackson Widener of Denver, CO, and Lauren Widener of Miamisburg , OH.
The family asks that memorials in memory of MawMaw Elsie be sent to her church, Indian Trail Presbyterian Church, PO Box 187, Indian Trail NC 28079.
Arrangements for the Mills family are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com.


Published in & from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail
4431 Old Monroe Rd.
Indian Trail , NC 28079
(704) 821-2960
