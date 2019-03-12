Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Esther (Baker) Shannon. View Sign

Mary Esther Baker Shannon of Winston Salem, NC, formerly Charlotte, NC, departed this life on March 11, 2019 to join her beloved Bruce in heaven. She was born August 20, 1921 in Wolf Pond, South Carolina to Laney and Esther Baker. She was a sweet woman and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.



She was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC for 45 years and a member of College Park Baptist Church in Winston Salem, NC for the last 12 years of her life.



She is survived by her daughter Jane Hull (David) and her son David Shannon (Piper), granddaughters Leigh Shannon Longhurst (Craig) and Emily Hull McGee (Josh) and grandson Andrew Hull. She also leaves behind 5 great grandchildren: Whit and Warner Longhurst and Liam, Annabelle and Silas McGee and special grandchildren Ben Taylor and Kimi Taylor. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Barbara Baker, Martha Broome (Buddy), Mary Crisp and brother-in-law Gordon Shannon (Bobbi). She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Bruce, her parents, Laney and Esther Baker, her three brothers, French, John and Douglas Baker and one sister, Annie Lee Powell.



Ever the hard worker and always loving her work, she reluctantly retired at age 86 when she moved to Winston Salem. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf and loved watching college basketball. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.



We would like to thank her special caregiver, Ginger Weavil, who has spent the last 3 years loving her, caring for her and always greeting her with a smile and a hug.



We are also grateful to Annette, Sophie and Keisha for their loving care and tenderness.



Funeral services for Mrs. Shannon will beheld at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 13 at College Park Baptist Church, 1701 Polo Road in Winston Salem with Rev. Ramon Smith officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in Smith Hall at the church. Burial and graveside service will be held in Charlotte at Sharon Memorial Park, 5400 Monroe Road on Thursday, March 14 at 11 am with Dr. David Hull officiating.



Memorial donations can be made to Providence Baptist Church or College Park Baptist Church.



2951 Reynolda Rd.

Winston-Salem , NC 27106

