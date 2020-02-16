Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Evelyn (Alexander) Way. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Myers Park Presbyterian Church Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Mary Alexander Way, 89, of Charlotte, NC, died on February 10, 2020. She was the widow of Warren Wade Way and daughter of Evelyn Hutto and James Howerton Alexander as well as a descendant of John McKnitt Alexander, signer of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence.



Mrs. Way graduated from Queens University and received her master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She later received numerous fellowships from various universities in Russian language and studies while teaching English and Russian Studies at Central Piedmont Community College from which she retired. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Phi Delta Kappa. She was a deacon and active member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church.



She is survived by two children: a daughter, Mary Christian Stemkowski and husband Stephen; a son, Ernest Gordon Poole, Jr.; two grandchildren, Mary Laird Stemkowski and Nicholas Alexander Stemkowski and wife, Laura, and two step-children, Elizabeth Way Rogers and Warren W. Way, III and wife, Fran.



Visitation is at Hankins and Whittington funeral service, 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 on Monday February 17, 2020 from 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte on February 18, 2020 at 12:00pm with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 1001 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC, 28207. Hankins and Whittington is serving the Way family, for online condolences, please visit





Mrs. Mary Alexander Way, 89, of Charlotte, NC, died on February 10, 2020. She was the widow of Warren Wade Way and daughter of Evelyn Hutto and James Howerton Alexander as well as a descendant of John McKnitt Alexander, signer of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence.Mrs. Way graduated from Queens University and received her master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She later received numerous fellowships from various universities in Russian language and studies while teaching English and Russian Studies at Central Piedmont Community College from which she retired. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Phi Delta Kappa. She was a deacon and active member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church.She is survived by two children: a daughter, Mary Christian Stemkowski and husband Stephen; a son, Ernest Gordon Poole, Jr.; two grandchildren, Mary Laird Stemkowski and Nicholas Alexander Stemkowski and wife, Laura, and two step-children, Elizabeth Way Rogers and Warren W. Way, III and wife, Fran.Visitation is at Hankins and Whittington funeral service, 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 on Monday February 17, 2020 from 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte on February 18, 2020 at 12:00pm with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 1001 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC, 28207. Hankins and Whittington is serving the Way family, for online condolences, please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close