Mary Evelyn (Alexander) Way (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC
28203
(704)-315-6241
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Myers Park Presbyterian Church
Charlotte, NC
Obituary
Mrs. Mary Alexander Way, 89, of Charlotte, NC, died on February 10, 2020. She was the widow of Warren Wade Way and daughter of Evelyn Hutto and James Howerton Alexander as well as a descendant of John McKnitt Alexander, signer of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence.

Mrs. Way graduated from Queens University and received her master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She later received numerous fellowships from various universities in Russian language and studies while teaching English and Russian Studies at Central Piedmont Community College from which she retired. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Phi Delta Kappa. She was a deacon and active member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by two children: a daughter, Mary Christian Stemkowski and husband Stephen; a son, Ernest Gordon Poole, Jr.; two grandchildren, Mary Laird Stemkowski and Nicholas Alexander Stemkowski and wife, Laura, and two step-children, Elizabeth Way Rogers and Warren W. Way, III and wife, Fran.

Visitation is at Hankins and Whittington funeral service, 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 on Monday February 17, 2020 from 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte on February 18, 2020 at 12:00pm with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 1001 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC, 28207. Hankins and Whittington is serving the Way family, for online condolences, please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 16, 2020
