Mary Frances (Trexler) Hunt (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances (Trexler) Hunt.
Service Information
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
28115
(704)-664-3363
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist church
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Frances Trexler Hunt, 83, of Lincolnton, NC, died December 1, 2019.

She was born on July 19, 1936, in Salisbury NC to the late Leo Trexler and Inez Turner Trexler. She was an avid Panthers Fan and loved traveling with her sister, Peggy.

She is survived by her son Todd Ham and his wife Mary; two grandsons, Joseph Ham and his wife Lindsey, Drs. Jeffrey Ham and his wife Ashley, three great grandchildren Finley, Berkley and Logan.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5 from 3-4:00 PM with a service following at 4:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist church in Charlotte.

In lieu of flowers memorial can made to , 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte NC, 28262.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.