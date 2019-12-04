Mary Frances Trexler Hunt, 83, of Lincolnton, NC, died December 1, 2019.
She was born on July 19, 1936, in Salisbury NC to the late Leo Trexler and Inez Turner Trexler. She was an avid Panthers Fan and loved traveling with her sister, Peggy.
She is survived by her son Todd Ham and his wife Mary; two grandsons, Joseph Ham and his wife Lindsey, Drs. Jeffrey Ham and his wife Ashley, three great grandchildren Finley, Berkley and Logan.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5 from 3-4:00 PM with a service following at 4:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist church in Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers memorial can made to , 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte NC, 28262.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 4, 2019