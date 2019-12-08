Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances Menzies. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Menzies, age 93, died on November 21, 2019 in Charlotte, NC.



A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Myers Park Baptist Church.



Born in Screven County, GA, she was the only child of Joseph and Gertrude Enneis. She graduated from Sylvania High School in Sylvania, GA; Mercer University in Macon, GA; and Columbia University in New York City. She worked in the field of education in Florida, Texas, New Mexico, and Charlotte, NC. She was married first to Dr. William Jamison, the first Director of Psychological Services for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. He died in 1963. In 1972, she married William C. Menzies. Surviving are a son, Dr. Joseph Jamison and his wife, Barbara; two daughters, June Jamison Thorne and her husband, Brad, and Mary Jamison Fuller and her husband, Tom; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two stepdaughters, Heather Jones (Bill) and Pamela Crump (Walker); stepson, Philip Menzies (Anna); and eight step-grandchildren. Mary Frances had tremendous pride in her family and the love they shared.



She valued independent thought and appreciated the unique gifts she felt each individual held. One of her greatest joys was bringing people together and realizing how creativity and understanding grew exponentially when nourished. Travel with her husband through the International Service Corp in Pakistan and Uruguay gave her pleasure in getting to know and appreciate people of different cultures. Anyone who knew Mary Frances witnessed her passion for the natural world. She cared deeply about our environment and encouraged others to enjoy the spiritual connection to the earth and to make saving our planet a priority. Most of all, Mary Frances was the epitome of resilience and optimism, not blindly, but with purpose of thought and action to make this life richer for all.



Donations may be made to your favorite cause.





