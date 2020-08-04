1/1
Mary Frances Morton
1932 - 2020
Mary Frances (Carroll) Morton went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The family will receive friends with a mask on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 10-11am at Back Creek A.R.P Church. The funeral will follow after the receiving with graveside following at 2:30pm at Tirzah A.R.P Church cemetery, 6161 Gallant Rd. York, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Back Creek A.R.P Church (1821 Back Creek Church Rd.), Bonclarken Conference Center (500 Pine Dr Flat Rock NC, 28731), Aldersgate (3800 Shamrock Dr. Charlotte NC, 28215), Tirzah A.R.P Church (6161 Gallant Rd. York SC, 29745).

For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
