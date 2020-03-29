Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances "Fran" (Lee) Wilkie. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Mary Frances Lee Wilkie of Rock Hill passed away, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Dr. Wilkie was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on September 3, 1935, the daughter of the late Raymond Vernon Lee, Sr. and Agnes Dickson Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Wilkie and her brother Raymond Vernon Lee, Jr.



Fran received her undergraduate degree from Duke University, a master's degree from the University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS and her doctorate from the University of Washington, Seattle, WA. She held faculty positions in the Departments of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC, the University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA, retiring in 2005 as a Professor at the Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami, Miami, FL. She was the author of many medical chapters and papers, with her research including work in the United States as well as South America and India. Fran was known for her academic achievements, her intellect, compassion for others and love of all animals.



In Rock Hill, Dr. Wilke was the secretary and treasurer of the Mended Hearts, Inc. volunteer organization for patients with heart disease at Piedmont Medical Center. She was an avid reader, loved to travel and remained politically active.



Fran is survived by numerous cousins. At her wish, and in consideration of current health concerns, Fran will be cremated and memorialized in the Sarah P. Duke Gardens at Duke University. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life later this summer. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider a gift to the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715.



