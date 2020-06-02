Mary Hoover Galloway CHARLOTTE - Mrs. Galloway, 97 years of age, from Charlotte, NC, passed away on the 27th day of May 2020. She was born August 28, 1922 in Gastonia, the daughter of the late Will and Nova Hoover. Mrs. Galloway was preceded in death by her beloved son Edwin Kendall Galloway Jr, her sister Eva Adams, and her brothers Howard and Raymond Hoover. Mrs. Galloway was a faithful member of Park Road Baptist Church, where she made many lifetime friends. She was an owner of D'Mar Beauty College, followed by being a vocational teacher in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools for over twenty years. Mary cherished her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved encouraging them and helping them develop into the strong independent members of society that they are today. Her love for gardening, nature, and travel has proudly been passed on to her surviving family members. She is survived by her proudest accomplishments; her son, David W. Galloway, her grandchildren; Michael Galloway, Ashley Galloway, Allison Cook, and Amanda Bennett; and great grandchildren; Jackson Cook, Noah Domingo, Abbigail Bennett, and Dalton Bennett. She will always be missed, loved, and remembered as the strong, beautiful, loving Matriarch of the family that she was. The family has opted to not have a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park Road Baptist Church, discretionary fund, 3900 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210., 3900 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.



