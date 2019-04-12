Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Harrill. View Sign

Mary Belle Clark Harrill CHARLOTTE - Mary Belle Clark Harrill died February 12, 2019, at the age of 96 years old. She was born in Guilford College, NC (now Greensboro, NC) on December 24, 1922. Her parents were Carrie Idol Clark and Shube Samuel Clark. Mary graduated from Sumner High School in 1940. She then graduated from Guilford College in 1944 where she was president of the Women's Student Government and selected for Who's Who in American Colleges. Her first employment was at the Hill and Hollow Boarding School for Children in Hyde Park, NY. As one of the last members of the American Red Cross training classes during World War II, she attended The American University in Washington, DC and was assigned to La Garde General Hospital on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, LA. Later she was a Case Worker for the Durham, NC chapter of the American Red Cross. While attending The School of Social Work at The University NC, Chapel Hill, she met her future husband, Ernest Eugene Harrill, of Forest City, NC. They were married in 1949, and lived in Greenville, SC, for the next fifty years where "Ernie" was on the faculty of Furman University. Mary retired after seventeen years as a Teacher for the Greenville School District. They were members of the First Baptist Church in Greenville. In 2006 Mary and Ernie moved to Merrywood on Park in Charlotte, NC to be near their daughter, and later moved to the Dilworth neighborhood to live with her daughter's family. Mary was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her two brothers, Shube Clark (Mildred) and Howard Clark (Joan). Survivors include son David Lawson Harrill (Chris) of Butler, TN and daughter Alice Harrill Wirz (John) of Charlotte, NC. There are also grandchildren; Mary Tyler Harrill McClellan (Jason) of Kensington, MD; Jennifer Harrill Taylor (Brett) of Dayton, MD; Carrie Harrill Smith (Brandon) of St. Petersburg, FL and Forest Wirz of Greensboro, NC. Also are five great grandchildren; Tyler and Collier McClellan, David and Jonah Taylor and Lawson Smith. Other survivors include nieces Deborah Baxter (Dixon) of Wilmington, NC, Joan Clark Landreth of Randleman, NC, Jane Clark Norman of Seymour, IN, nephew James Freeman of Lexington, SC and her first cousin Pat Phillips Wilcox (John) of Greensboro, NC. A memorial service will be held in the Carpenter Chapel of the First Baptist Church of Greenville, South Carolina at 3PM on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Greenville, SC. Interment will be private at Springwood Cemetery in Greenville. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 847 Cleveland St., Greenville SC 29601, the Ernest Harrill Scholarship Fund, Furman University, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29613 or to a .

