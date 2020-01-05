Mary Herman Mask, 96, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019. She was born December 29, 1923 to Henry and Sarah Herman of Conover, NC.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4600 Park Road #100, Charlotte, NC 28209 or Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 5, 2020