Mary Herman Mask (1923 - 2020)
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
Mary Herman Mask, 96, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019. She was born December 29, 1923 to Henry and Sarah Herman of Conover, NC.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4600 Park Road #100, Charlotte, NC 28209 or Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.

Condolences may be offered and a complete obituary viewed at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 5, 2020
