Mary Elizabeth Ray Herbert Hessler CHARLOTTE - Mary Elizabeth Ray Herbert Hessler, a long-time resident of Southminster, went home to be with the Lord on Pentecost Sunday, May 31st, 2020, after contracting COVID-19. She will be remembered by many for her friendliness, her independent spirit and sharp wit. She had a gracious Southern way that would endear her to many acquaintances during her long life. Liz, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in 1931 in Durham, NC to the late Bronce (Bill) Lee Ray and the late Vivian Bunting Ray. She attended St. Catherine's School in Richmond, VA, graduated from Kent Place School in Summit, NJ, where she excelled in field hockey and basketball. She went on to attend Sweet Briar College in Amherst, VA, majoring in Music Theory. While as a student, she met her future husband, William Pinkney Herbert, Jr. at a friend's wedding in Greenville, SC. In September of 1952 they were wed in Calvary Episcopal Church in Summit, moving soon after to Charlotte. After clerking for US Appeals court judge John J. Parker, Pinkney set up a successful law practice, but his career was cut short. Pinkney unexpectedly passed away in 1976. During her years with Pinkney, Liz created a warm and inviting home in which to raise her four boys plus numerous dogs and cats. In 1977 Liz began selling residential real estate for Bissell-Hayes Realty. While there she met Ormond Hessler who worked in their commercial real estate division. They were married in November of 1978. She would later work for U.S. House of Representative Alex McMillan as his local communications liaison. Liz was a long-time member of Christ Episcopal Church, the Junior League of Charlotte, the German Club, and served on the board of the Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center. She was a member of Charlotte Country Club and a charter member of Grandfather Golf and Country Club in Linville. She was an active athlete participating in numerous golf and tennis tournaments at both clubs. Family members have many fond memories of playing golf and visiting with her in Linville where she would spend her summer months. Liz was by no means small in stature. When new acquaintances inquired about her height, she would respond with "I'm 5 foot, 12 inches," never admitting to being 6 feet tall. Liz is preceded in death by the late William Pinkney Herbert, Jr., the late Ormond McClanahan Hessler, and daughter-in-law the late Sherry Williams Herbert. She is survived by her four sons, William Pinkney Herbert and wife Janice of Memphis, TN, Lee Carrington Herbert and fiancee Ellen of Charlottesville, VA, David Ray Herbert and wife Joan of Charlotte, John Carlyle Herbert and wife Laura of Houston, TX, step-daughter Terri and husband Randy Randlett of Bath, ME, and nine grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held for Liz at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Christ Episcopal Church Foundation.



