Mary Hilton Hoagland
1932 - 2020
Mary Hilton Hoagland, born 1/18/1932 to Sara Jenkins Smith and Edgar Benton Hilton, died peacefully on 5/7/2020 in Pineville, NC at the age of 88.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Frances Marion Smith, and her brother Richard Edgar Hilton. She is survived by her husband James David Hoagland of Pineville, her son David Hoagland and wife, Jane, of Charlotte, daughter Beth Hoagland of Greensboro, grandchildren Mike Hoagland and Alyssa Hoagland both of Charlotte.

The family will have a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region. Condolences can be sent to Jim Hoagland, 12930 Dorman Road, #162, Pineville, NC 28134.



Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
