Mary Howell Tayloe, 82, passed away Friday afternoon, December 20, 2019.
Born in Charlotte, NC on January 16, 1937 and graduating of Harding High School, Mary had worked for many years in the payroll department at A&P and retired from Six R Communications.
She was a member of Memorial Methodist Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Jerry William Howell.
Survivors include her 2nd husband, Gene Tayloe; a son, Jerry Howell and his companion, Shelly and her daughter, Tiana; grandson, Derrik Howell and his wife, Brianna; and a sister, Nancy Giles and husband, Billy.
Graveside services are planned for 3 pm Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sharon Memorial Park with Rev. Brandon Lazarus officiating.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 22, 2019