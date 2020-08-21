1/
Mary Ingram Allee
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Marguerite Ingram Allee, of Charlotte, died peacefully on August 18, 2020. Born December 27, 1927 in Salisbury, NC, Mrs. Allee was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Cora Jeanette Covington Ingram. Her husband of over 53 years, U.S. "Al" Allee, predeceased her in 2009. Mrs. Allee is survived by her stepchild, Bonnie Jeanne Barker (husband, Mike) and children Cheryl Allee, Jeff Allee (wife, Tami) and Patti Gandossy (husband, David) as well as her grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services for Mrs. Allee will be held at Sharon Presbyterian Church on Sunday, August 23, 2020, with a viewing and visitation at 2pm. Service and burial will begin at 3pm with Rev. Ron Nelson officiating. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church's Cemetery Fund, 5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. The Allee Family is in the care of Gaskin Funeral Services, Matthews,www.gaskinservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved