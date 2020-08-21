Mary Marguerite Ingram Allee, of Charlotte, died peacefully on August 18, 2020. Born December 27, 1927 in Salisbury, NC, Mrs. Allee was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Cora Jeanette Covington Ingram. Her husband of over 53 years, U.S. "Al" Allee, predeceased her in 2009. Mrs. Allee is survived by her stepchild, Bonnie Jeanne Barker (husband, Mike) and children Cheryl Allee, Jeff Allee (wife, Tami) and Patti Gandossy (husband, David) as well as her grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services for Mrs. Allee will be held at Sharon Presbyterian Church on Sunday, August 23, 2020, with a viewing and visitation at 2pm. Service and burial will begin at 3pm with Rev. Ron Nelson officiating. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church's Cemetery Fund, 5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. The Allee Family is in the care of Gaskin Funeral Services, Matthews,www.gaskinservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store