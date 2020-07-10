Mary Ireland

Mary Lee Ireland CHARLOTTE - Mary Lee Ireland passed away July 6, 2020, in her home in Charlotte, North Carolina at the age of 65. Mary is survived by her siblings: Marty Saunders (Reed), Josie Feather (Robert), Richard Ireland (Karen), and Clinton Ireland (Jeanie), as well as several nieces, a nephew, and multiple grand-nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Evola Ireland, and her niece, Amanda Ward. Mary was born on June 27, 1955, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a degree in Political Science and a minor in Psychology. After graduation, she moved to Greensboro, North Carolina to begin her career in Information Technology. In 1987, she moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, to the great joy of her family living there. At the time of her death, she was employed by Bank of America. She previously worked for Belk Store Services and Gildan Industries. Mary loved photography, jazz, animals, and was passionate about social issues. She loved fully and completely, with all her heart. Her friends and family remember her as someone who encouraged everyone to follow their dreams, and would do everything in her power to support them in achieving their goals. A service is not planned at this time due to the current pandemic; however, a celebration of Mary's life will be scheduled at a later date. The family asks that those wishing to honor Mary's memory make a donation to their local Humane Society or animal shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store