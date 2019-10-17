Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jackson "Patsy" Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jackson "Patsy" Martin, age 84, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. She was born the first of five children on November 17, 1934 to Harry and Lillie Belle Jackson of Clover, SC. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Tommy Martin. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth White (Nick); brother, Ed Jackson (Ruby); sisters, Becky McGinnas, Johnsey Thompson (Charlie), Sandra Brandon, three grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. Patsy graduated from Clover High school in 1953. She went on to become a registered nurse after graduating from Charlotte Memorial Hospital's School of Nursing. She worked for 30 years as a public health nurse for Mecklenburg County. Upon retirement, Patsy immediately returned to nursing for an additional 15 years as a discharge planning nurse at Carolina's Medical Center. Before moving to Florence, SC to be closer to her daughter, Patsy was an avid golfer, walker, bridge player, church member, cook, and nurse to many in her Charlotte community. In her later years, she enjoyed playing bingo, attending church, and spending time with her much loved caregiver, Ora Brooks. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Clover, 124 Bethel St, Clover, SC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A private burial will precede the January service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to The McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E. Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 or to the . Please sign the online guest registry at

