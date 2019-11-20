Mary Jane K. Jankowski, 57, of Concord, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Mary Jane was born April 25, 1962, in Buffalo, New York, to Jeanette and Robert Kaczmarek. Mary was a loving wife of 33 years to Michael, and mother to Jessica and Kevin and precious pups, Josie and Bailey. Mary graduated with her Bachelor's degree from the University of New York at Buffalo and was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. She also graduated from Canisius College with her Master's in Accounting. Mary Jane was also a member of AICPA as a practicing Certified Public Accountant in Healthcare.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Kaczmarek. She is survived by her husband, Michael Jankowski; daughter, Jessica Jankowski; future son-in-law, Kevin Carney; father, Robert Kaczmarek; brother, Robert Kaczmarek Jr.; sister, Patricia Birrer; sister, Eileen Duman; sister, Christine Morales; sister, Judith Kaczmarek; brother, Ronald Kaczmarek; brothers and sisters-in-laws, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, from 5 - 9 p.m. and Friday, November 22, from 2 - 9 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home in Harrisburg. The funeral service will be on Saturday, November 23 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Concord at 9:30 a.m. and officiated by Father Jerome Chavarria. The burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Harrisburg.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Jankowski Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 20, 2019