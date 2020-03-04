Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Osborne. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sardis Baptist Church 5811 Sardis Road Charlotte , NC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Sardis Baptist Church 5811 Sardis Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jane, 86, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home. She was born April 27, 1933 in Newberry, SC, the daughter of the late Daniel Jacob DeHart and Eloise Werts DeHart. She attended and graduated high school in Columbia, SC.



Mary Jane met and married the only man she ever loved, Kelly F. Osborne. They married June 5, 1955 and settled in Charlotte to eventually start a business. Together they ran successfully, Kelly Osborne, Inc. until 1990.



Mary Jane was devoted to her church and family. She was a member of Sardis Baptist Church where she served as Deacon; on the worship development; building and grounds team; and worship care.



Her love for her family was obvious in every way. Mary Jane has five grown grandchildren who blessed her with nine beautiful great-grandchildren. She loved to share stories, encouraging them with homework. She loved sharing her knowledge of nature and flowers. Just being in their presence was enough, and always sharing a good book.



Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband, Kelly F. Osborne and her son, Arthur Dantzler Osborne. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Anna Osborne Midgett of Kitty Hawk, NC; grandchildren: Daniel Ryan Midgett and wife Stacy, Jonathan Kelly Midgett and wife Jessie, Benjamin Cody Midgett and wife Sara, Olin Dantzler Osborne, and Emily Osborne Miller and husband Joshua; great-grandchildren: Colton Gabriel Midgett, Brayden Thomas Eilert, Evan Braden Midgett, Alex Edwin Midgett, Eli Dehart Midgett, Benjamin Tate Midgett, Sara Jane Midgett, Maria Katalina Midgett, and Jackson Beau Miller.



Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, March 4th, at Sardis Baptist Church, 5811 Sardis Road, Charlotte. The funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, March 5th, at Sardis Baptist Church.



Memorials may be made to Novant Hospice and Sardis Baptist Church.



Condolences may be offered at





