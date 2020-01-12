Mary Jane Leiby Schwandt, 91, of Charlotte, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral ceremony to follow at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, with Rev. Richard Esher officiating at Hankins & Whittington, 1111 East Blvd. Charlotte, 28203. Interment follow at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery at Calvary Church. For the full obituary and to leave the family your condolences please visit www.HankinsandWhittington.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 12, 2020