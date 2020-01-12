Mary Jane Schwandt (1928 - 2020)
Obituary
Mary Jane Leiby Schwandt, 91, of Charlotte, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral ceremony to follow at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, with Rev. Richard Esher officiating at Hankins & Whittington, 1111 East Blvd. Charlotte, 28203. Interment follow at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery at Calvary Church. For the full obituary and to leave the family your condolences please visit www.HankinsandWhittington.com.

