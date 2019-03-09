Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Maggie" (Margaret) Jett. View Sign

99, of Charlotte, NC, passed away March 2, 2019 at home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William Glenn; her son, William Glenn, Jr.; her parents and six siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Maggi Braun; son, Dan and his wife, Diane Pulling; daughter-in-law, Dawn Burch Jett; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10 from 4-6 pm at Anderson McQueen Tribute Center, with funeral services at Northeast Presbyterian Church on March 11 at 1:30pm - both in St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Novant Health Hospice, PO Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233. Visit the family's online personalized guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

