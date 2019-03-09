99, of Charlotte, NC, passed away March 2, 2019 at home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William Glenn; her son, William Glenn, Jr.; her parents and six siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Maggi Braun; son, Dan and his wife, Diane Pulling; daughter-in-law, Dawn Burch Jett; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10 from 4-6 pm at Anderson McQueen Tribute Center, with funeral services at Northeast Presbyterian Church on March 11 at 1:30pm - both in St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Novant Health Hospice, PO Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233. Visit the family's online personalized guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 9, 2019