Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606

Mary Sadler Johnson, 99, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a short COVID-19 illness. She was born September 9, 1920 at her home in Paw Creek, NC. Mary was the fourth of five children of the late Thomas Wilson Sadler and Iva Collins Sadler. In 1937, Mary graduated from Paw Creek High School. She was Miss Paw Creek two years in a row. In 1938, she graduated from Charlotte Central High School and in 1942, from UNC-G with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. She worked as a home economist for Carolina Power & Light, as a kindergarten teacher and also in antique sales. After marrying her husband Jim, in 1942, her main job was as an exceptional and talented homemaker.



Mary grew up in Paw Creek Presbyterian Church, and during her life travels was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Providence, RI; Myers Park Presbyterian, Charlotte; First Presbyterian Church, Spartanburg, SC and Covenant Presbyterian, Charlotte. At Spartanburg First Presbyterian she was a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Elder, Elder Emeritus, President and Life Member of Women of the Church and instrumental in making the church banners.



Active in many ways, Mary was in the Louise Blake Garden Club, Rutledge Book Club, Charter Member Upcountry Atlico Chapter Questers, President of Georgia Cleveland Home Board of Directors, member Country Club of Spartanburg, Piedmont Club, Board of Visitors Rabin-Gap Nacoochee School, PEO and several tennis groups.



After she and her puppy, Harry, moved to Sharon Towers in 2003, she was helped by PEO friends to remain active in that organization and her Charlotte Tennis Friends group facilitated her being able to play tennis well into her 90's.



Deeply grieving her loss are her family; daughter, Carolyn J. Hocutt of Charlotte NC; grandsons, James M. Hocutt and wife, Marla and Thomas H. Hocutt, Charlotte NC; great-granddaughter, Charlotte M. Hocutt of Brecksville, OH; as well as a grand circle of precious nieces and nephews who showered her with attention and love.



She was predeceased by her husband, James Garfield Johnson, brothers and sisters and their spouses: Robert S. Sadler and wife, Louise, John H. Sadler and wife, Nancy, Margaret S. Stukes and husband, Edward, Betty McDowell and husband, John; brothers-in-law and their spouses: William P. Johnson (Edna & Consuela), Theodore C. Johnson and wife, Margaret and Edwin R. Johnson and wife, Margery K. Johnson Wilson and son-in-law, Julius Henderson Hocutt.



The family owes a debt of gratitude beyond description to the caregivers at Sharon Towers and the nurses and doctors at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center for their mercies during Mary's illness.



Memorials may be made to: Metrolina Association for the Blind, 704 Louise Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204 or Sharon Towers Residence Assistance Fund, 5100 Sharon Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 or



Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead St. Charlotte, NC 28204.



The family will gather to celebrate Mary's life in September.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





