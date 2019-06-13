Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kate Belk Cline. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Kate Cline, 61, passed away on June 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born July 10, 1957, she was the daughter of the late James Hazel Belk and Marianne Niven Belk.



Mary Kate graduated from Monroe City Schools before attending Queens University and later transferring to the University of North Carolina. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Her distinguished career included roles as a CPA, software consultant, business owner, and CFO.



Raised in the United Methodist Church, Mary Kate later became a 30-year member of Christ Lutheran Church in Charlotte. She was a member of the Acorn Book Club and the Waxhaw Chapter of Daughters of the American Colonists, where she acted as treasurer.



A loving wife, mother, and daughter-in-law, Mary Kate is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dale Cline; three children, Matthew Cline and wife Allison of Annapolis, MD; Sarah Hofmeister-Cline and wife Jamie of Cornelius, NC; and Hannah Curtis and husband Jed of Roanoke, VA; and father-in-law, Ben Cline, Sr. of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by two brothers, Jim Belk of King, NC; and David Belk and wife Lisa of Charlotte, NC; and sister-in-law Fran Cline Pangle of Henderson, KY. Mary Kate was predeceased by her parents, James H. and Marianne Belk; brother, John Belk; mother-in-law, Ann Vernice Cline; sister-in-law, Eileen Belk; and brother-in-law, Ben Cline, Jr.



Mary Kate cherished meaningful relationships in all areas of her life. She spent her childhood in Monroe adventuring with friends, siblings, and cousins. As an adult, she built friendships with neighbors in Oxford Hunt, friends and mentors from Charlotte Parent Magazine, members of Christ Lutheran, and the families of her children's spouses. To her family, she was a compassionate caregiver, cheerleader, listening ear, dog lover, avid gardener, witty pun enthusiast, and the ultimate pound cake baker. She will be dearly missed.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Christ Lutheran Church or Maggie Lu's Safe Haven Rescue.



