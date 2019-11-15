Mary Knight Eppley

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn West Cemetery
Mary Knight Eppley, age 90, widow of the late William S. Knight and Richard L. Eppley, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Howard Britt and Ilda Jamison Britt. Mrs. Eppley was retired from David Allison's Camping Center and was a member of Providence Church of Christ. She loved gardening, flowers, and spending time at the beach.

Mrs. Eppley is survived by a son, Jeff Knight (Kelly); four step-sons, Ken Eppley, Larry Eppley, Steve Eppley, and Allan Eppley; a grandson, Brian Knight; two great grandchildren, Robin and Tyler; and a daughter-in-law, Sandy Knight. She was predeceased by a son, John Knight; and a grandson, Chad Knight. Mrs. Eppley is also survived by John's first wife, Carol Lee; a brother-in-law, Joe Knight; and a nephew, Roger Knight (Anne).

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Forest Lawn West Cemetery conducted by Rev. Hank Fields.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 15, 2019
