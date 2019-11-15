Mary Knight Eppley, age 90, widow of the late William S. Knight and Richard L. Eppley, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Howard Britt and Ilda Jamison Britt. Mrs. Eppley was retired from David Allison's Camping Center and was a member of Providence Church of Christ. She loved gardening, flowers, and spending time at the beach.
Mrs. Eppley is survived by a son, Jeff Knight (Kelly); four step-sons, Ken Eppley, Larry Eppley, Steve Eppley, and Allan Eppley; a grandson, Brian Knight; two great grandchildren, Robin and Tyler; and a daughter-in-law, Sandy Knight. She was predeceased by a son, John Knight; and a grandson, Chad Knight. Mrs. Eppley is also survived by John's first wife, Carol Lee; a brother-in-law, Joe Knight; and a nephew, Roger Knight (Anne).
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Forest Lawn West Cemetery conducted by Rev. Hank Fields.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 15, 2019