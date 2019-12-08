Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Wiebke. View Sign Service Information Carl M Ellington Funeral Services 727 E MOREHEAD ST Charlotte , NC 28202 (704)-334-6700 Memorial service 2:00 PM Sardis Baptist Church 5811 Sardis Rd Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary L. Wiebke, 89, passed away at Aldersgate's Asbury Care Center in Charlotte on Monday, November 25, 2019. Mary was born in Sterling, NE on July 18, 1930. On August 27, 1948, she married Donald L. Wiebke, who predeceased her on March 2, 1997. Mary is survived by her three sons, David Wiebke and wife, Nancy, of St. Louis, MO, Mark Wiebke and wife, Amy of Charlotte, and Paul Wiebke and wife, Pam of Franklinton, NC. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Daniel Wiebke and wife, Amanda of Raleigh, Sarah (Wiebke) Baxter and husband, Adam of Raleigh, Katie Wiebke of Nicaragua, and Emma Wiebke of Charlotte. Mary also has one surviving brother, Lorin (Bud) Eilers of Creston, IA, a sister-in-law, Carolyn Eilers of Sterling, NE and many nieces and nephews. Mary was a very strong advocate for providing children a good education and also very passionate supporter of Parkinson's Disease research. A memorial service will be held at Sardis Baptist Church, 5811 Sardis Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270 on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00pm, visitation will follow. Friends and families wishing to honor Mary may contribute to the Parkinson's Foundation, the University of Nebraska Foundation's Donald L. and Mary L. Wiebke Scholarship Fund (#01078430), the Virginia Tech Foundation's Donald and Mary Wiebke Scholarship Fund (#860740), or the West End Center for Youth, Roanoke, VA.





